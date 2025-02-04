NCIS season 22 episode 12 promo: Kasie’s ‘Fun and Games’ story

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a great opportunity to see NCIS season 22 episode 12 — so what’s at the center?

While there may not be a synopsis out there yet for “Fun and Games,” we can at least say this: Kasie Hines is going to get a spotlight story! Yet, we can’t exactly say that this is going to be one that is anywhere near as fun as the title would suggest.

If you saw the promo tonight for what lies ahead here, then you already know a reasonable amount about what lies ahead here. Are two of Kasie’s friends dead? Did a game night at her place lead to some catastrophic results? If nothing else, it does at least feel like we’re going to see perhaps more of her home life than ever before! That’s something we’ve been wanting for a long time.

While it wasn’t directly mentioned in the preview, we do wonder this: If there was some chaos that unfolded around Kasie at a game night, was anyone in the team present there, as well? We know that she and Jessica Knight have a good bond and that at least feels like a possibility … though it is hardly the only one.

Are we going to learn more about Torres and Knight’s relationship here?

In theory, it is possible; yet, at the same time we do tend to think that we won’t see them be some sort of weekly focus. If you are a longtime viewer here, then you are probably aware already of the fact that certain stories do come and go.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

