The White Lotus season 3 spoilers: A chaotic ‘girls trip’

With the premiere of The White Lotus season 3 coming to HBO in one week, isn’t this the perfect time to discuss storylines?

There are, after all, a multitude of different arcs to be excited about at present — yet, for the sake of this article, let’s talk a girls trip! This is one of the major stories that you are going to have a chance to see this season, and it allows us to see some different dynamics that were not present for the first two chapters of the show.

One of the central people involved in this storyline right now is Michelle Monaghan, who seems thrilled about the show and everything it allowed her to play on-screen. Want to learn more? Then check out some of her latest comments per Digital Spy on that subject:

“It’s so good, it’s so juicy. It’s really fun, I love that Mike finally brought in a storyline that represents the ladies … I think the catalyst for that was tagging along on a girls trip himself and seeing the dynamics.

“Mike being this keen observer of everyone, he’s very sensitive to everything, he wrote it into season three which is so exciting.”

Ultimately, we are curious to see if these women are friends at the time the show is over. We think one of the ideas that this series really likes to explore is the notion that vacations bring out the best and worst of people. They bring you out of a routine and at times, that also means that some of your inhibitions can be thrown out of the equation.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the show manages to be close to what we saw in seasons 1 and 2. Is that too much to ask?

