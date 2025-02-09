Call the Midwife season 14 episode 6: Where is Nurse Crane?

We would not blame you if you had a multitude of questions about Call the Midwife season 14 episode 6, and that includes the whereabouts of Nurse Crane.

So, where in the world was the character, and is there anything at all to worry about? Well, we would understand if you felt that way but in the end, we don’t see any signs that she is gone from the show long-term in the slightest. There will be more chances to see her, and it is mostly a matter of when.

Now, if there is anything that is worth watching here as a larger trend, it is certain characters being absent for stretches across the show in general. This has become more of a baffling trend with the series over the past few weeks and while we’d love to say there are signs that it is coming to a close, there isn’t. At the moment, it may just be the new normal! Because Call the Midwife has a really enormous cast, it is easy to sit back and consider the possibility that we are going to be seeing stretches where a character is not around.

Now, let’s just sit back and hope that season 14 ends up having a few big flourishes the rest of the season — and beyond this, that we do get to see the rest of the cast around for it. We do know that long-term, there are questions about the handful of certain characters, with Trixie being among them due to what has transpired with Matthew at the end of last season.

