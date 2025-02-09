Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere date: Summer 2025?

Is there a chance that we are going to see Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere date officially this summer? There is a case to be made for it.

After all, let’s just start off here with a pretty simple reminder that The Bachelorette is not going to be airing this calendar year. The show has not been canceled, but it is clear that there is some sort of evaluation happening behind the scenes. We actually tend to think that this is what happened with Paradise, as well, as the producers took a little bit of time to evaluate where they were and beyond just that, what they want out of the show moving forward. We do very-much hope that there are some changes here, largely due to the fact that we are talking about a format that did grow tale, especially with repeat dates and a lot of the same drama.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

In the end, we will just say that it now feels super-likely that we are going to be seeing the next season of Paradise premiere at some point moving into the summer, most likely around June when The Bachelorette would typically air. The only alternative is that it takes the place of The Golden Bachelorette this fall, but it would be really strange of ABC to not have a version of the franchise on the air this summer, even with lower ratings.

The most important thing at this point is that the cast is on-point and we can get a lot of interesting people … but we are going to have to wait and see what lies ahead here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor, including a few more details all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







