Is Mayfair Witches new tonight on AMC, season 2 episode 6?

Is Mayfair Witches new tonight on AMC? Is there a lot to discuss at this point when it comes to the future of the series?

Well, let’s start off here by noting that it makes sense to believe that the Alexandra Daddario series is going to be on the air tonight. Sunday nights is where the show tends to air, but this is where we have to remind you of what makes this particular Sunday notable — it is the Super Bowl! If there is any week for there to be a break, we do tend to think that it is this one. With that in mind, season 2 episode 6 is not coming on the air until February 16.

Clearly, the folks at AMC are clearly thinking first and foremost with trying to retain as much of the audience as possible, especially since there is no season 3 renewal as of yet. While they may not be so worried about live ratings opposite the Super Bowl, they could be thinking a little bit more about losing any sort of buzz at all.

In the end, though, we do want to offer up a better sense as to what the future will hold! Below, you can check out the full Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Rowan, Moira, Cortland, and Lark search for Lasher in Scotland; Sip is questioned by the Talamasca.

The crazy thing to imagine here is that there are only a few episodes remaining of the series and with that in mind, we are imagining that every single thing is going to be crazier from here on out. How can it not be when you consider where we currently are at?

