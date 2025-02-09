Puppy Bowl XXI start time, network, where to stream

Are you ready to check out the Puppy Bowl XXI today? Well, let’s just say that the annual event is back, and it is going to be a blast!

First and foremost, let’s just note that starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, and you can check it out on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, and TruTV. Meanwhile, if you have Max, that’s a great opportunity to stream the paw-some event featuring some wonderful animals in need of forever homes.

Below, here is how Warner Bros. Discovery had to say about the Puppy Bowl via a press release:

The annual three-hour television event will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states – and two countries – as they compete in the cutest competition of the year. With more puppies than ever before, Puppy Bowl XXI will highlight their inspiring journeys from birth to adoption, as well as the tremendous dedication of the rescues and shelters that help find animals their forever homes.

Meanwhile, here is what Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks, had to say on the subject:

“Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness and of course, puppies, every year … Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9 and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. confirms that “eleven inspiring special needs dogs, including Jolene, an American Pit bull terrier-mix competing in a wheelchair, and Sprinkle, a blind and hearing-impaired Australian shepherd-mix, will take the field, giving it their all and not letting their disabilities slow them down.” With all of this in mind, it feels like you’re going to see cute animals and also be inspired at the same exact time.

What are you most excited to see moving into the Puppy Bowl XXI this year?

Is this a part of your big-game tradition every year? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

