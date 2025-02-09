Paradise season 1 episode 5 spoilers: What will Xavier do?

We know that in just over 24 hours, we are going to have a chance to see Paradise season 1 episode 5 — so what all lies ahead?

Well, let’s just say that first and foremost, Xavier has to be in the spotlight and for a multitude of different reasons. The most obvious one is, of course, the fact that Sterling K. Brown is the star of the show and it goes without saying that of course he needs to be the focus. Then, there’s also the story implication of what just happened on the show! At the end of this past episode, after all, we saw the death of Billy, and that’s something that is obviously both dramatic and also hugely important to his life. This is Uncle Billy! This is someone who became a part of his family.

With all of this in mind, we do tend to think that we are moving into something that feels like the story of revenge perhaps more so than anything else. If you are Xavier, you’ll never believe whatever lie is told about what happened to Billy. We know that it’s going to be set up as something, but does it really matter?

Of course, the danger that Xavier is going to be in moving forward has a lot to do with things that are bigger than himself. We are talking here about someone here who has kids to think about, and if he wants to come at Sinatra or anyone else, he has to be prepared. There is so much to unravel and within the next half of the season, you have to wonder whether or not anyone will tell him the truth at all.

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 1 episode 5?

