The Way Home season 3 episode 7 video: Alice wants answers

Friday night is going to bring The Way Home season 3 episode 7 arrive on Hallmark Channel — so what can we say about it now?

Well, if you are curious about what’s happening with Alice at this point, a lot of it is going to be centered around Lingermore. This is a story that holds a rare position on this show, as it really transcends three different time periods at the same exact time. It is complicated but at the same time, that is also what makes it so interesting!

If you head over to the official YouTube for The Way Home right now, you can see a scene that is all about Alice visiting a familiar face to try and get some answers … especially when it comes to the attic. There is something funny about her noting that she’s been in this place before — even though she is really talking about multiple time periods as opposed to being there rather recently.

We do think that the Alice storyline at this point is poised to be really interesting, and not just because of what’s happening within this scene. After all, you also have to remember here that there are some major questions about Casey, who could become a part of the story in a significant way. There have been plenty of questions about their own connection to the timeline and/or whether or not they are from the future. It is too early to know if we’re about to get answers, but we are curious to figure that out.

After all, remember that there are only four more episodes ahead this season, and things are only going to get crazier from here on out.

