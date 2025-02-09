The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 premiere date: February 2025 update

Now that we are more than a week into the month of February, is there some more good news on the horizon for The Lincoln Lawyer season 4?

Well, first and foremost, this is a reminder that Netflix has already renewed the legal drama, and it is certainly a relief to not have to worry about that all that much at this point! Instead, we can just focus instead on when production starts and beyond just that, what more that we can really expect.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

First things first, let’s just go ahead and note that we really would like for The Lincoln Lawyer to come back before the end of the year. However, at the same time we’re well-aware of the fact that most Netflix shows do have a break of more than a year between seasons. We’d love for that to not be the case here, but we’re also trying to set some realistic expectations within our own mind.

Because of this — and the fact that season 4 has yet to be featured in any Netflix promotional videos — we tend to think that we’re looking towards an early 2026 start. Because of that, our general sentiment is that we could have some sort of premiere-date announcement a little bit closer to the end of the year.

How much longer could this show go?

For now, it does really feel like the sky is the limit here! The Lincoln Lawyer is a series that feels like it could go on for several more years depending on the ratings — and we do think that one of the things it has going for it right now is that it’s got a devoted following, and it may also not be that expensive compared to other Netflix programs. On some level, we do think that this has to matter.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Lincoln Lawyer right now, including the renewal announcement

What do you most want to see moving into The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 over this month?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







