The Pitt season 1 episode 7 promo: Huge secrets revealed?

For those who are not currently aware for whatever reason, you are going to have a chance to see The Pitt season 1 episode 7 arrive on Thursday. We are almost at the halfway point of Robby’s 15-hour shift and by virtue of that, everything could be starting to build up further.

So what does the promo for the next episode on Max tell us? Well, first and foremost, that we are going to be seeing the aftermath of the situation involving the 17-year old girl who wants to terminate her pregnancy. Collins was just caught in the crossfire of an argument between the two of them. Is she going to be okay? In the promo, you can see that she seems to be on the surface … but we do know there is the potential for more twists that are coming.

Now if there is one more thing that we can say right now based on the preview for what lies ahead, it is that there could be multiple patients who are harboring some sort of major secret, and there is a chance that this could cause some problems for the doctors who are on staff. After all, you need all the information in order to best take care of some of your patients, and that is why earning trust is so important.

You can check out the full preview for The Pitt right now over at the link here. It is our hope now that there are some twists that you don’t even see in here … but we also don’t think that the show is going to be doing anything too insane. After all, this is a real-time format and it is also striving to be realistic in just about whatever way that it can.

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 1 episode 7 when it arrives?

