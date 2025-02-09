NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere ratings: How did it fare?

We came into the premiere of NCIS: Sydney season 2 last night with a number of different questions, especially via the ratings.

So where do things stand at the moment? We expected the numbers to go down for many reasons, whether it be the long wait between seasons or the Friday timeslot. CBS shows have had some success here over the years, but it is 100% still a challenge.

So what can we say now about the Australia-based spin-off at the moment? Well, according to a new report coming in from TVLine, the NCIS: Sydney premiere ended up posting 4.15 million live + same-day viewers. That is down from the first season, but all things considered, still feels solid for a show that originally was never meant to be on broadcast TV in the first place.

Now, can it pull these numbers the rest of the season? That remains to be seen, especially since there is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the upcoming CBS schedule in general. The network is going to need to find a place for the Fire Country spin-off Sheriff Country, and the future of SWAT beyond this season is still unclear. We know that there has also been some talk about a spin-off for Blue Bloods, but that has not been confirmed by any means.

What we are ultimately trying to say here is not that complicated: Patience is a virtue here. You are going to need it to eventually see what the future holds, but we are lucky to know in advance that there are still a number of episodes coming in the weeks and months ahead. Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see some more episodes at some point down the road.

