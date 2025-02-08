The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Gilded Age season 3 between now and the end of February?

Well, the most important thing to start off by saying here is rather simple: Production for the show is already done. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that the next few months are going to be about making sure that a lot of these episodes are perfectly edited and then also ready to go. From here, the plan will to figure out where it fits on the HBO schedule and go from there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

So what are the chances that we learn something more between the end of the month? Well, let’s just say that, at least for now, we are looking at a slim-to-none sort of situation here for a pretty particular reason. HBO already has their schedule set for the next little while! You have The White Lotus starting up next weekend and then in April, you’ve got The Last of Us. The status of the Mark Ruffalo series Task also remains unclear at this point, and it could come before The Gilded Age. A summer launch is still possible, but it really just comes down to what makes sense behind the scenes.

One other series that could impact season 3? The new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which we know is going to be coming at some point this year. However, it could be a little bit later in the year (take fall), which could allow The Gilded Age to come sooner. For now, this is just something to keep in mind.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age now, including other updates on the end of production

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







