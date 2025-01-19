The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date hopes at filming wrap

We are very-much aware that there is enthusiasm out there to see The Gilded Age season 3 at HBO and now, we have good news. After spending months in production, filming has officially wrapped up! This took place a mere matter of days ago, and of course there was a wrap party to commemorate the occasion.

So now that the cast and crew are officially done, it feels like we are now at a point when we can fully ponder over the following: When will new episodes actually air?

Well, before we get too much more into anything here, it does feel right to note that there is not much of a reason for the network to rush into a start date reveal. They already have The White Lotus coming next month, and they are following that with The Last of Us. There is also a Mark Ruffalo drama that we anticipate will be launching not too long after this, at least based on the buzz here. HBO could choose to bring The Gilded Age back with new episodes virtually whenever they want.

Now if there is a specific window of time that we could prognosticate with at present, it would be around mid-to-late summer as a best-case scenario. Even when these episodes are done and ready to air, though, they could still be on hold until the fall. Personally, we don’t really want that, and that is in part due to the fact that two years between seasons of a period costume drama feels like a little bit much. Granted, that hasn’t stopped a show in Bridgerton from operating on the same cycle, but it is rather frustrating regardless.

