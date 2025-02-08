The Traitors US season 3 episode 8: Who is the best Faithful?

As we get prepared to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 8, can you say that this a really unpredictable time for the show?

Well, from our vantage point, let’s just say this: We certainly tend to think so! Boston Rob and Derrick are now gone and with that, a lot of the super-popular reality-competition stars have left. Danielle Reyes is probably the biggest mastermind left and yet, her game has been super-polarizing.

So out of the remaining Faithfuls, who is actually in the best spot? This is a tricky thing to answer mostly because a handful of people are up for murder. We also want to rule out people like Ivar and Sam, who have brought almost nothing to the game so far. Meanwhile, Tom’s one victory in taking out Rob does not fully make up for all the times that he’s been wrong, Chrishell is too transfixed on taking out Tom, and we tend to think that Ciara and Britney are both potential targets for banishment.

So who is left among the Faithful? Well, we’re looking right now at Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Dylan Efron as the three in the best spot. Dylan may still face some questions after defending Boston Rob as much as he did over the past few weeks. Yet, there may be some bigger fish to fry for the time being.

Because of the nature of this show, there can be multiple winners! Yet, at the same time they have to take out the Traitors first. Carolyn still seems to be in an extremely good spot; while there is a certain amount of heat on her, at the same time none of it feels all that crazy. Danielle, meanwhile, is in a little bit more danger.

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 8?

