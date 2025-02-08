Call the Midwife season 14 episode 6 video: A garbage crisis?

Tomorrow night on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to check out Call the Midwife season 14 episode 6. With that, what lies ahead?

We know that a lot of major characters on the series are going to have their own storylines, but many of them are going to be told within the structure of some larger events. Moving into this episode in particular, it seems as though a garbage strike is going to be front and center.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest Call the Midwife preview for what lies ahead. Within this, you see that Dr. Turner and others are clearly worried about what could become a public-health crisis for some time moving forward. After all, this is one of the more relatable stories that the show has ever presented, no matter the time period or where you are. There are frankly a number of people out there who have experienced something like this and it is pretty darn difficult, even if a lot of the people involved are striking for a pretty darn good reason.

By the end of this episode, we hope that there are going to be some opportunities to get to the other side of this, but also updates on some familiar faces, as well. After all, one of the more frustrating things about this season is that we have had these long stretches in which there were certain characters who did not turn up. We hope that there’s a chance for some of that to change at least before we get to the finale!

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 14 episode 6 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

