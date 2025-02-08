Fire Country season 3 episode 11 promo: Bode’s got a sword!

For those who are not aware as of yet, Fire Country season 3 episode 11 is going to be coming to CBS this coming Friday. Want to know more about what lies ahead?

Well, let’s just say that at the forefront of this particular story could be tension. Or, to be more specific, tension that is present between Bode and Vince. What is going on here? That is something that we’re going to be figuring out over time.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a much better look at what is coming up, and it includes a heated argument between Max Thieriot’s character and his dad.

Beyond all of that…

Well, the preview also does indicate that the show is going to be diving head-first into one of the crazier rescue-of-the-week stories that we’ve had a chance to see. After all, what happens when there is a massive fire at a renaissance faire? How do you work around that?

Apparently, at one point Bode is going to run charging through the scene with a sword in hand, and that is one of those things that is both ridiculous and at the same time also awesome. It is also one of those rare things that a show like this can do and then also try and explain after the fact. We’re sure that there is something more to it beyond just the producers thinking that it would be a cool visual … though at the same time, we also do think that there is a sort of motivation there, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 episode 11 when it premieres?

What do you think we are going to see transpire when it comes to Bode and his dad? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, remember to come back for some additional updates.

