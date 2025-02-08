The Way Home season 3 episode 6: Is Jacob staying in the past?

We knew that entering The Way Home season 3 episode 6 tonight that we would be spending a lot of time in the past — at least for Kat. Would she be able to help Susanna at a time in which she obviously needed it?

Well, we absolutely anticipated entering the episode that we would be talking at length about it at the end. However, we find ourselves now entrenched in what happened with Jacob at the end of the episode, as he made the shocking decision to not go back to the present with his sister. Instead, she found herself in yet another period of time, one where she helped Evelyn and Colton find her way out of the water. Does this explain why Evelyn never wants to go near the pond again?

So now, the game changes again! What we know at this point is that Kat did actually save Evelyn in the past, and the same goes for a younger version of her own father. However, she also feels responsible for his death. That is a revelation that comes back all the way to the first season, and that is what she tried to confess to Jacob that caused him to stay behind.

We’re in a spot now on The Way Home where you can easily argue that relationships could be fracturing left and right, but the thing about this being a Hallmark Channel show is quite simple. We do tend to think that there is always room for hope and for some significant changes from the status quo. That is of course especially true for what we have here, given that it is the most unpredictable series we’ve arguably seen in the history of the network.

