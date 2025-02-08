Severance season 3 writers room underway, per Ben Stiller

While there is no official confirmation as of yet regarding a Severance season 3 over at Apple TV+, let’s just note this. Isn’t it a foregone conclusion? The second season is both critically beloved and also a commercial success, and that a pretty wicked combination that streaming services and/or networks would love to have.

Now, here is a little bit of good news that we can already report: The writers’ room for the next chapter of the story is already underway!

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer / director Ben Stiller indicated that there is currently a writers room for the next season underway in Los Angeles. This is a preemptive move, but one that signals that everyone knows what is coming far in advance here. Stiller also did indicate that even in this era of decreasing budgets, they have every reason to think that there is going to be more of the show coming:

“Everything changed a lot after the strike, for everyone, in terms of the way people are looking at budgets and spending … To Apple’s credit, they stayed on track with what the show was, and they’ve supported it.”

Our general sentiment is that at some point before the end of season 2, there is going to be a season 3 and you do not have to worry all that much about that. However, we also do not imagine that it is something that the powers-that-be are going to rush … though we do think the plan is for there to be a significantly smaller wait between seasons 2 and 3 than what we had between seasons 1 and 2, which was caused in part by the dual strikes that took place back in 2023.

