Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, February 7, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We do not blame anyone out there hoping to see more of the series and soon.

As for whether or not that is going to happen, here is some of what we have to say. The good news for the Max Thieriot series is that it will be back tonight! As for the bad news, it’s possible that someone is going to be in danger. Is it one of the main characters? That remains to be seen, but what we can say about “The Leone Way” is that the story is going to kick off in one direction with a fishing trip … only for that to go awry.

If you do want to see more on what’s ahead on Fire Country tonight, go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

“The Leone Way” – The Leone men attempt a daring rescue while on a family fishing trip and Sharon faces a tough decision when a baby is safely surrendered at station 42, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our hope is of course that all of these stories end up being emotional in some way, and who knows? We do tend to think that Sharon is going to do whatever she can to help this baby, but how far does that go? We at least expect that there is going to be a little bit of closure before the episode ends, but we will have to wait and see what that looks like.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 when it airs tonight?

