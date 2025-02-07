Is John Turturro leaving Severance, role of Irving?

Is John Turturro leaving Severance and his role of Irving after the events of season 2 episode 4? Given the way that “Woe’s Hollow” ended, it is really hard to begrudge anyone out there who had this sort of sentiment.

Well, we can at least say that the Innie version of Irving definitely seems to be gone after what may very well be the most unceremonious firing of all time. He tried to drown Helena, recognizing that she was an Outie pretending to be Helly within the Severed World. As for why he went that far, some of it may have been anger; however, another part of it may have been the consequences of his dream. You can argue that there was a real inner struggle going on between him and the “Temper Woe” that caused him to act — or lose his temper, if you will.

Despite everything that happened here, we have a really hard time imagining a world in which Irving is gone from Severance for good. His Outie was already trying to find ways to communicate with his Innie and his fascination with Lumon may not end. As a matter of fact, you could argue that the dismissal of his Innie will send him even more down this road.

Also, we tend to think that Turturro is too great an actor and we have a hard time imagining that the producers are ever going to want to lose him for good. Somehow, someway, he could figure out a way to re-enter the picture.

For the time being…

We do think that Irving’s exit from the Innie World is going to create a lot of confusion, especially while distrust flows after the Helena revelation. Are Mark and Dylan going to be working just by themselves? Or, are we going to be seeing some of the other Innies back from the premiere?

Do you think we are going to see Irving again soon on Severance season 2?

