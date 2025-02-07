Severance season 2 episode 4: The shocking Helena twist!

We had a feeling that the wintry landscapes of Severance season 2 episode 4 would give way for a huge twist. However, even still it was hard to anticipate exactly what it was we got when it came to the closing minutes.

For much of the season, there have been theories aplenty that Helena has been working within Lumon as Helly, potentially for a wide array of different reasons. It definitely allowed her to get access and information as a mole for the company. Meanwhile, it also allowed her to have a level of personal intimacy never before thought possible for the character. She grew close to Mark and was even intimate with him in this episode; at one point, he even told her that it did not matter who she was on the outside world!

Then, the truth came out thanks to Irving, who literally drowned her before Helena spilled the beans on her true identity. Milchick then activated her Innie once more, allowing Helly to enter the fray in the present for one of the first times all season.

The aftermath of the twist

Obviously, Irving could be gone for good after being dismissed from the program altogether. Meanwhile, whatever trust Mark had with her may be gone forever. He said what he did to her with the understanding that it was in relation to Helly’s Outie — not that he was actually talking to said Outie under a false pretense. There is clearly still a lot to unpack with Helena, and we certainly hope to learn more about why she decided to step into Helly’s shoes and how the rest of the company felt about it. Doesn’t it go on some level against the society and the ideas that they are trying to put together?

What did you think about the events of Severance season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share your thoughts on the Helena twist in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

