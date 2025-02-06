Paradise season 1 episode 4: Star on huge Jane, Billy twist

If you watched Paradise season 1 episode 4 on Hulu this week, then you probably are still shocked by the twist at the end. We know this is a dangerous world, but who would’ve thought that Billy would die so soon? Also, who would’ve thought that it would have come at the hands of Jane? This was Billy’s colleague / lover, and there turned out to be more going on here than anyone first thought.

After all, Jane killing Billy was a big reminder of just how dangerous Sinatra a.k.a. Samantha was, as she clearly ordered the hit. This does not mean that she is responsible for the death of Cal, but this is certainly still some important info to keep in mind in terms of what she is capable of.

So what was the response from Nicole Brydon Bloom (who plays Jane) to the big twist? In a new interview with Decider, she did at least her part to try and line that up:

“Well, how fun, you know? Initially I got the character description and it was like, ‘Jane’s really sweet and she’s kind of quiet and new and looking up to all the people around her.’ And I was like, ‘OK, great. I’ll just be myself.’ … And then to learn about this twist, I was like, ‘Oh wow. There’s so much more going on here. And is she okay?! And what’s going on? She needs a therapist.”

Of course, all of this makes us wonder whether or not there is anything else that Sinatra may be holding over Jane. We know that she specifically wanted people this dangerous down there for a reason — and in that sense, Billy was the tip of the iceberg.

What did you think about the overall events of Paradise season 1 episode 4 on Hulu?

