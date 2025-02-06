Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, February 6, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? We just had new installments of both it and SVU, so is that about to continue here?

Well, we would love nothing more than for the positive momentum to keep going … but this is where the unfortunate news does come into play. For the first time in the past few weeks, these two shows are off the air. Luckily, though, it is not going to be an incredibly-long hiatus. The plan here is for both of them to be coming back on February 13, and there are some pretty intense cases that you are going to have a chance to see.

Do you want to learn a little more now all about what is to come? Then go ahead and look at both of the synopses below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 12, “Duty to Protect” – When a teenage girl is found dead, the squad struggles to find a motive without knowing her identity; Price and Maroun must pick up the broken pieces of their case after a shocking courtroom revelation.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 12, “Calculated” – When a high school principal busts a student for sexting, the SVU uncovers a sinister case of distribution concerning hundreds of underage students; Silva pleads for leniency for a suspect she believes is innocent.

What else are we watching out for at this point?

Well, let’s just say that we’re at a point now where we would like nothing more than some renewals to be announced and soon. The earlier that happens, the more excited we’re going to be to just sit back and relax through the end of the season — as much as you can with a show like this.

What are you most interested in seeing moving into the next episodes of Law & Order and also SVU?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

