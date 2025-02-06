Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date: Feb. update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 premiere date before February is over? Of course, we would love that! Filming has been done for a little more than a month now and by virtue of that, Paramount+ could be getting closer to something!

Of course, with that being said not much is confirmed. This is one of those series that has a pretty quick post-production time and by virtue of that, almost anything could happen and we honestly would not be surprised. They could air the show this spring; or, they could opt to wait to the summer.

For now, here is at least some of what we can say: We do tend to believe there is a chance that more news does come out this month! We cannot speak to whether or not it is a huge chance, but we’re not speaking about something that is actually impossible. Bringing Criminal Minds: Evolution on this spring could help to bolster the Paramount+ lineup leading into the summer, where we imagine that there will be some other big releases such as Mayor of Kingstown.

So what is ahead this season?

Well, we know that Elias Voit is still around in some capacity, despite the fact that he was targeted in prison at the end of this past season. How he is back remains to be seen, but there is one other notable return to be aware of in advance: Matthew Gray Gubler! The actor has noted he will be making some sort of appearance, though Paramount+ has not said much about it. (For now, we’re just assuming this is a one-episode gig and if we get more, it will be a surprise.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

