Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12: Will Severide, Kidd adopt?

We absolutely anticipated some sort of big conversation happening between Kidd and Severide on Chicago Fire season 13 episode 12.

After all, remember for a moment here what transpired at the end of episode 11! She nearly died within the crossover and by virtue of that, we did certainly think that the show was going to address more of their long-term future. Nearly dying does cause one to think a lot about whatever could be next, however difficult that may be.

So what have the two seemingly decided? Based on the end of the episode tonight, it does appear that they may be plotting to adopt! Stella is not sure that she wants to get pregnant and because of that, this is another option … one that Kelly seems to be on board with for now.

Are there still some reservations that the fandom may have? Sure, but that is likely due to all the trauma from adoption-related storylines One Chicago over the years. Personally, we’re open to whatever is decided here so long as it looks and feels different from what we’ve seen elsewhere over the years. We do think that it is important that the writers find a way in order to constantly mix things up, whether it be with adoption stories, relationships, or just about anything else.

Ultimately, we’re just glad that we can move into the rest of the season without a mystery as to possible baby plans, and very much eager to see what the writers decide. The good thing about this story being timed to where it is right now is that it does raise the possibility for a lot of different developments. We are prepared for a lot of twists and turns, no matter how difficult they may be.

