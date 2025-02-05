Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13 return date: ‘Born of Fire’

Following tonight’s new installment on NBC, do you want to get a Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13 return date? Or, details on what’s ahead?

There are a handful of important things that we can very-much say here, but it feels right to start off with the following: There is nothing more next week, at least insofar as new episodes go. The plan is for Taylor Kinney and the rest of the cast to return on February 19 with “Born of Fire,” something that sounds like a hero origin story as much as anything.

So what is the actual story going to be here? Well, the Chicago Fire season 13 episode 13 synopsis serves as a great way to set the table:

After a daring rescue at an adventure park, Kidd asks Severide to create a ropes course for Girls on Fire; Violet’s former nemesis returns, pleading for her help; Herrmann creates a signature cocktail for Molly’s.

Sure, we know that there is some dangerous stuff that will be coming over the course of this hour, but who else is excited for the signature cocktail? This may just be a small thing and yet, at the same time these are the sort of stories we really have come to know and love from this part of the franchise. It is also the big thing that allows it to stand out over a number of other super-serious entries in the Wolf universe.

Rest assured that even though Chicago Fire is off the air next week, there is still all sorts of great stuff coming — this is a standard season insofar as the episode count goes, meaning that there is a ton of good stuff that will be packed into the weeks and months to come.

