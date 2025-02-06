Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: A February 2025 update

Is there any chance at all that we are going to learn more about Justified: City Primeval season 2 this month — or really, any time soon?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that this is at least a time of year we imagine some of these conversations are going to kick off again. What’s the reason for that? Well, let’s just put it in rather simple terms, as it has a great deal to do at present with Walton Goggins doing another press tour, this time for The White Lotus. It would not shock us at all if there are more questions asked about whether or not he’d be eager to come back, given Boyd Crowder’s shocking move in the most-recent finale.

Now, do we think that there is actually going to be a substantial update on all of this? Let’s just say that the odds are unlikely. Remember that Goggins is currently shooting Fallout season 2, and we know already that Timothy Olyphant has been quite busy in his own right. We do think that everyone involved still wants more of the story, whether it is called City Primeval or something else entirely.

So if there is one bold prediction that we would make here, it’s simply this: We could see the franchise back at some point in 2026 or 2027. A lot will depend on the schedule, and beyond just that, making sure the story is great. At this point, we really don’t think that anyone out there feels like the story is done at this point. Heck, it was resolved more at the original Justified than where we are following City Primeval.

What do you think we are going to learn soon when it comes to Justified: City Primeval season 2, if anything?

