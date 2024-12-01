Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: December 2024 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about a Justified: City Primeval season 2 between now and the end of December? How much should we hope for news? Well, this is definitely one of those situations where there is a lot we’re left to think about.

After all, we imagine that there may be some at this point who are wondering if another season is ever going to happen. The first season wrapped more than a year ago and technically, it was billed from the start to be a limited-series event. Yet, at the same time it ended with such a cliffhanger that you’d think there would have to be more. Boyd Crowder getting out of prison, after all, is one of those stories you should absolutely want to see explored! Everything feels as though we’ve got a glorious setup now between him and Raylan, one that would be a fitting farewell for this entire franchise.

Unfortunately, at this point nothing remains clear insofar as the future goes. While we do continue to think that there will be some sort of conclusion to this story, it may be at least a year or two down the road. Also, it likely won’t be titled Justified: City Primeval at all.

For the time being, both of the key players within this potential show are pretty darn busy. Timothy Olyphant has been working on Alien: Earth for FX and depending on what happens in the first season, we tend to think he’d be back for more. (All signs point to this show getting a season 2 already.) Meanwhile, Walton Goggins is at this point working on a second season of Fallout, which was an enormous hit for Prime Video from the moment it premiered.

In the months ahead, these two shows are going to be top priority; in the meantime, we’ll see if there ends up being another story from the Justified team.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

