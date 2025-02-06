The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2: The prisoner dilemma

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see The Hunting Party season 1 episode 2 on the air. So what’s ahead?

Well, one of the things that the Melissa Roxburgh series did a great job at within its first episode is establishing a wide array of different mysteries. After all, it can be hard to know exactly where we can start! You have whether or not you can trust Odell, why these prisoners were able to get out, and then also what happened to them when they were within the rather-mysterious prison The Pit.

Based on what we saw in the premiere episode “Richard Harris,” it seems like his time in the prison made him even more dangerous. However, is that really true for everyone? Well, that’s where things do get a little bit complicated. Speaking to TVLine now, here is some of what Roxburgh herself had to say on the subject:

“Some got better, some got much worse … And of course the ones that got worse have escaped back into the world, so trying to track them down before they [kill] again is a fun chase.”

Ultimately, we do think that there is going to be this big-time procedural component of watching all of these different criminals be brought in. Yet, at the same time we hope the larger mysteries are sprinkled in! The comparisons are pretty obvious at this point between this show and The Blacklist (which also aired on NBC in the past), and the mixture of procedural and long-term storylines are a big part of what made it so special.

