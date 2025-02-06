Paradise season 2 renewal hopes grow thanks to new ratings

It may be crazy to think about at the moment, but we have already reached the halfway point Paradise over on Hulu. Nonetheless, is there still a chance that another season is going to be coming?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that there are some reasons to hope, and that is something that we are happy to get a little bit more into now.

According to a new report coming in from Variety, the premiere episode of the Sterling K. Brown series drew 7 million views across its first nine days of streaming. The premiere was available on Hulu and Disney+, with the first episode also airing on ABC this past Wednesday. (Here is a reminder that we are not even including that number in our reporting at this particular moment.)

So what more are we able to share here? Well, it is mostly that Hulu does not tend to release any viewership data for their shows, and while you can argue that the definition of a “view” can be confusing, the basic summary here is quite simple: There are a lot of people out there who checked out at least the start of the show. After that, we tend to think people are going to stick with the show. Just remember for a moment here that the first episode did a great job of delivering a huge twist, one that should keep people watching moving forward.

Now, we have heard from creator Dan Fogelman already that there is a plan for at least three seasons of this show, so we hope that he gets a great chance in order to make that happen. He’s shown over the years that he can succeed greatly with these long-running shows; why not work to keep that going?

