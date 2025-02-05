Paradise season 1 episode 5: What motivates Sinatra?

As we get prepared to see Paradise season 1 episode 5 on Hulu next week, are we going to learn anything more about Sinatra?

Based on what we learned in episode 4, let’s just say that she is pretty darn dangerous. Not only did she seemingly fund much of the community, but she also brought Billy in specifically to be a killer. He managed to take out some of those people who ventured outside, where they learned that there were conditions that were at least theoretically hospitable.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further PARADISE videos!

So why did she want these people dead? Well, we know that she has her motives, though they may not be altogether clear than anyone else. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what star Julianne Nicholson (who plays Sinatra) had to say:

“In terms of having those people killed, if anyone comes back, if anyone comes to Paradise and word goes out, people are going to be coming from all over the world trying to find them, and then it’s over … [This plan has] been orchestrated for the people who are there, and mathematically… there’s enough food and oxygen and all these things for that amount of people, no one else.”

Some of this may be true, but does it explain how ruthless she is when it comes to her actions? It is pretty clear that she told Jane to take Billy out, and you have to consider her to be a top candidate when it comes to killing off the President. Still, that can’t be confirmed, and one of the things that we’re aware of at this point is that the real killer is most likely someone that is not at the top of anyone’s board.

Related – Learn more now about Paradise season 1 episode 5 and what more is coming

What do you think we are poised to learn about when it comes to Samantha / Sinatra on Paradise season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







