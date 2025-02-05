Wild Cards season 2 episode 2 spoilers: The wild west

After the big premiere tonight on The CW, do you want to learn more about Wild Cards season 2 episode 2? We do not blame you! This show is one of the more successful ones that the network has had under its new ownership, and we certainly think it’s done a good job of mixing together fun cases and character banter.

Also, great guest stars! This next episode is going to have a few iconic performers from the past few decades, while also giving you a story with a clear Wild West theme. This story is titled “Once a Con a Time in the West” for a good reason.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reviews!

To learn more now, go ahead and check out the full Wild Cards season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Giannotti) saddle up for a wild west adventure as they track down the attempted murderer of a ranch family’s stud horse and uncover a dark family secret. Jason Priestley (“Beverly Hills, 90210”), Martin Sheen (“The West Wing”) and Ally Sheedy (“Single Drunk Female”) guest star (#202).

Do we think that we’re going to continue to see Max and Ellis’ relationship develop? Sure, but at this point we’ve come to learn that this is a slow process. The last thing that we expect is that the full picture of their dynamic is going to be clear at this point in the season. The biggest thing that we would just say to expect here is some fun escapism, especially since that is what we got through the bulk of season 1. Wild Cards would probably have better ratings were it on another network, but we do think that its premise and performances will still allow it to better find more and more viewers over the course of time.

What do you most want to see moving into Wild Cards season 2 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







