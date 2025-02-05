Hysteria! canceled at Peacock; no season 2 coming

For those who were hoping to see more of Hysteria! at Peacock, let’s just say that we’ve got some unfortunate news.

According to a new report from Deadline, the aforementioned horror-comedy (which counted Modern Family star Julie Bowen among its cast) is not going to be coming back for another season. As great as it would be to see another chapter of the series down the line, we also cannot sit here and claim that we are altogether shocked, all things considered. Just remember for a moment here that it never seemed to get a lot of promotion, and it certainly never felt like it made a splash anywhere on the same level of The Day of the Jackal or some of the other big Peacock hits last year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

In general, the streaming service did try and make a big push for horror in between Hysteria! and then Teacup, but neither one of these shows worked and both are now done. We hope that this does not mean that they stay away from horror moving forward.

Could a season 2 still happen somewhere else?

In theory sure, but at the same time there are a lot of possible destinations that make a lot of sense. If the ratings were not good enough for Hysteria! to succeed on Peacock, it is really quite tough to sit here and say that another place like Netflix would pick it up.

For now, we really just have to sit back and be grateful that there was a chance for a show like this to even get on the air — after all, it was weird and/or quirky enough that there are a lot of places that never would have taken a chance on it in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on the Teacup cancellation

What do you think about Hysteria! being canceled at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







