Teacup canceled; no season 2 coming to Peacock

Despite ending its first season with an enormous cliffhanger, it appears as though the story of Teacup is no more at Peacock.

As first reported by Variety, the streaming service is not moving forward with another season of the adaptation, which starred Yvonne Strahovski of The Handmaid’s Tale and Dexter fame. While the show did manage to get some positive reviews from critics, it was polarizing with most audiences — especially after the reveal that aliens were behind the mysterious circumstances at a remote Georgia farm.

The season 1 finale streamed a good two and a half months ago and since that time, it remained unclear just how the series performed in the ratings. Like most other streamers out there, Peacock does not release viewership figures for any of their shows. With that, it was impossible to gauge whether Teacup was successful or not. A second season would have expanded the world and perhaps offered up more answers, but it clearly was determined to not be financially viable.

If you are a fan of Strahovski, you can at least rejoice that you will see her on television again soon. The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale is slated to premiere on Hulu this spring. She also has in development a series adaptation of A Woman of Intelligence, though its exact future remains to be seen.

Could another network or streaming service pick this show up?

In theory, you can argue that anything is possible with Teacup, especially since the first season did not look super-expensive to make versus other scripted properties. However, streaming shows migrating to a new home is a pretty rare thing, and we’re not sure that the momentum is here for such a revival.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

