Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 return date: Self-destruction?

If you have not heard as of yet for whatever reason, we are going to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 later this month … but when?

Well, the first order of business here has to just be going ahead and sharing some of the bad news. After all, we are going to be waiting a while to see what’s next. How long are we talking? Well, the plan here is for the series to return on Wednesday, February 19. There is no installment next week, but at least this is a short break? There is still a lot of good stuff left this season, and that means an opportunity for an array of different twists and turns.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reactions and reviews!

Below, the Chicago Med season 10 episode 13 synopsis serves as a great way to set the stage:

Lenox’s mentorship is put to the test; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy; Ripley’s self-destructive behavior continues to escalate.

The Ripley story could be the most interesting just because his somewhat volatile nature has been a big part of the story since Luke Mitchell’s character was first introduced in the first place. We have found out that he’s someone who is good at his job, but has also been in some emotionally volatile situations here and there, as well. This feels like a character who could end up causing so many problems for himself, to the point where his career could be in jeopardy.

As for Lenox, it also feels like she is the sort of character who will, time and time again, struggle to get out of her own way. We certainly do not think that anything is going to change for her in that respect, at least for the rest of the season.

Related – Did you know there is a big Archer episode coming on Chicago Med?

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 13?

Are you bummed to be waiting a while to see it? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







