Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 2/4/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We had this show (plus International and Most Wanted last week, but are they all coming back with another batch of stories now?

Well, let’s just say that this is one of those instances where you don’t have to be confused in the slightest — there are more stories coming! This entire franchise is not only going to be back tonight, but you also are going to have three more hours next week, as well. There are a lot of big, action-packed cases coming … but with that, of course, will be chances to get to know everyone better, as well.

Without further ado now, why not set the stage for what’s ahead in a few hours? Check out all of the synopses below…

FBI season 7 episode 10, “Redoubt” – Jubal’s longtime confidential informant brings intel of an impending large-scale terror attack to the team, but when the details don’t add up, Jubal must sift out the truth from a man who’s known him at his worst, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 10, “Keep Calm and Deliver the Biotoxin” – When a Russian biochemist is assassinated for trying to defect with his highly sensitive biotoxins research, the Fly Team springs into action to protect his daughter, whose father’s last wish was that she get his research to a trusted American microbiologist. Meanwhile, Mitchell stays behind to help Vo during her recovery, and Booth clashes with Smitty when he finds out she could jeopardize his promotion, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 10,“Ars Moriendi” – After witnessing a murder in broad daylight, the Fugitive Task Force must hunt down a team of killers competing in a twisted online game. Meanwhile, Remy and Abby struggle to get on the same page, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to FBI and its two spin-offs tonight on CBS?

