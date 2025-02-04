Night Court season 3 episode 9 spoilers: A baby in court?

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Night Court season 3 episode 9 — so what is going to stand out here?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s note that this is one of those episodes that has the potential to make you laugh just from a fish-out-of-water perspective. After all, Abby will find herself in a really tough position trying to be a babysitter … while also being a judge at the same time. The comedic potential here speaks for itself, especially when you consider how great Melissa Rauch can be at doing big, broad comedy. There have been so many examples of that over the years already!

Below, you can check out the full Night Court season 3 episode 9 synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

02/11/2025 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : An old friend returns and leaves Abby saddled with taking care of a baby during court. The gang tries to stop an influencer from publicly embarrassing the courthouse. Jessica St. Clair and Nico Santos guest star. TV-PG

The influencer story here is almost sure to be fun in its own right, mostly because we have seen about a thousand different examples over the years of these people trying to disrupt events and cause chaos for the sake of their own following online.

We’re not sure if you can expect any big surprises beyond what we’ve listed here in the episode — however, this is also not one of those shows that is really out to shock you! Instead, just get into this half-hour with the expectations of having a good time — and who knows? Maybe there is a chance that we’re going to see Abby learn a little bit about herself as well. That’s always an added bonus in a story like this…

