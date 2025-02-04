The Voice 27: Grace-Miller Moody kicks off with ‘Sunday Morning’

The Voice 27 premiered tonight on NBC, and we do tend to think that contestants like Grace-Miller Moody have a chance to stand out.

Why? Well, she was the first person to hit the stage, and typically the producers like to throw someone out there right away who is good. Grace-Miller was that, and she was also a pleasant surprise when it comes to the way in which she sang. We didn’t anticipate she was going to be doing some sort of jazzy rendition to Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning.” This was unique, and it also seemed to impress returning coach Adam Levine.

The funny thing about this audition was that right away, it was clear that Adam had an advantage. Moody is a big Maroon 5 fan and has previously traveled for a concert. The way that she smiled when he spoke to her almost made us feel like we were just prolonging the inevitable the more that a lot of the other coaches spoke.

Then again, haven’t we been shocked with some coach picks before? You can certainly argue that for the time being.

So what ultimately happened?

Well, the moment that Grace-Miller’s entire family joined her on stage, it was over. He clearly means a lot to her and her family both, and he was eager to kick off here with someone super-talented. Of course, there were also a lot of jokes along the way about him potentially being rusty and whether or not it would take some time for him to warm up into the competition again. We don’t think that is going to be much of a problem.

What did you think about Grace-Miller Moody’s audition on The Voice 27 tonight?

Do you think that she made the right choice? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

