The Voice 27: See Ethan Eckenroad audition to ‘Northern Attitude’

Is Ethan Eckenroad going to be a potential favorite to win The Voice 27 when we get later in the season? For now, anything is possible.

What we can at least say at the moment is that he’s a great singer, and he also delivers tonight a really incredible cover of “Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan. It is enough to get all four coaches (the returning Adam Levine, Michael Buble, John Legend, and newcomer Kelsea Ballerini) to turn around for him. He has a natural voice with a lot of soul in it, and we do think that he actually sounds a good bit like Kahan in this vocal.

Moving forward, what we want to know is rather simple: How versatile is Ethan? Can he take on songs that don’t feel as natural to his voice? We don’t necessarily think that any one coach is a perfect choice for him stylistically, so we would go more on who seems to be a good match by virtue of vibes. We can’t shake that John could actually work the best just because of how creative that he can be, though Adam is probably the most predictable choice that he can make.

What we will at least say in general here is that when it comes to different musical styles, this season of The Voice has more variety than almost any other in recent memory. You’ve got coaches that bring a lot of different philosophies to the table — and like it or not, a good bit of the show is all about him. We just hope that someone this season will eventually find their way to becoming a star — it is certainly not easy.

You can watch the full audition featuring Ethan now over at the link here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

