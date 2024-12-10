The Voice season 27 premiere date, coaches: Adam Levine returns

Following tonight’s big finale, it makes all sorts of sense to want a premiere date for The Voice season 27. So, what can we say now? How can we look more ahead to the future? Rest assured that there is so much worth diving into here…

First and foremost, here is your reminder that the singing show is, once again, going to be back for another batch of episodes in the winter. While NBC experimented briefly with having this be a once-a-year thing, they have since changed it up. So long as there are still people willing to audition, they will keep giving this a go.

First and foremost, let’s note that The Voice season 27 is going to kick off on February 3 — all things considered, that is not that much of a wait! The format of the series is almost certainly going to be the same. There’s a chance that there could be a tiny twist or two, but we don’t anticipate anything huge there.

The biggest change entering this next chapter is, rather simply, the coaching lineup. Michael Buble is the only person from this season on the way back. He is going to be joined by John Legend, who has appeared off and on for quite some time, new coach Kelsea Ballerini (who has guest-coached and appeared here and there over the years), and then the return of Adam Levine! On paper, we would imagine that his presence will be used heavily as promotion for the season; we honestly never thought that he would be back on the show in this role, so consider this one of the biggest surprises that we’ve got at present.

Now if there is one thing that we would love to see on the show moving forward, it is a further emphasis on the singers rather than the coaches. However, we’re not sure that this is ever going to change.

What are you the most excited to see entering The Voice season 27?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







