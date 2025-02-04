Severance season 2: Gwendoline Christie on ‘Outie Lorne’

After her incredibly unusual and surprising appearance on Severance season 2 this past episode, are we going to learn more about Lorne? We know there are still some questions about the Innie version of the character as is, but what about the Outie version, as well? Are we ever going to meet her?

Of course, what makes Gwendoline Christie’s version of the character so interesting right now is that she may or may not even have an Outie version. What if the woman, responsible for tending after all the goats in Mammalians, is permanently severed? What if there is something else going on here? All of that is something we should wonder.

Rest assured, we can very much go ahead and say that Christie herself spent a lot of time thinking about an Outie version! In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she confirmed that she spent so much time diving into aspects of her character:

Only about 300 million hours. And because it’s a combination of the thrilling secrecy of the show, but also the degree to which I’m a fan and want to watch the show and discover it, that they had their own choice of privacy, which I always completely and utterly respect, but they gave me what I needed. And then also I started to think about, as any actor does, a backstory and had a very small conversation, a small but thoroughly enjoyable conversation, with Dan Erickson about it. It was a bit of a yes or no game where I said, if I was thinking this, would that be wrong? No. If I was thinking this, would that be wrong? Maybe. Okay, “if I was thinking this, would that be right?” “No.” And so it was all just so enjoyable. I mean, talk about an enigma wrapped inside a puzzle. It was thrilling, the layers upon layers of intrigue.

As interesting as Lorne was to watch, the biggest question is if there will be much time to learn more about her. After all, the big priority for the series at this point is the core group of Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan. It has to be!

