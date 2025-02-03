The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: February update

What are the chances that we hear more news about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 between now and the end of February?

If you have not heard all that much about the Elisabeth Moss series over the past few months, a lot of early scuttlebutt out there suggests that the show is going to be ready to go by the spring — yet, Hulu has yet to confirm anything. It feels like we’re going to get confirmation on that soon, but is that going to happen?

Well, at this point we would say that a great deal of this is going to be heavily dependent on just however, the streaming service wants to promote the show’s big return for the final episodes. They are currently in the midst of promoting Paradise, but at a certain point, they may start to look further ahead. We do recognize that there are other high-profile shows ahead including Nine Perfect Strangers, but this is far the most notable. The Handmaid’s Tale helped to put Hulu on the map when it comes to scripted content, so we hope that it gets honored properly.

For the time being, we think that there is a slight chance that we get some premiere date news this month. If we do not get it now for whatever reason, our sentiment then becomes that we’re going to learn more about it at some point in March or April. We just hope that there is a long runaway to promote the final episodes, especially since it has been a really long time since the show was around and it deserves to have some time for viewers to re-watch seasons to get prepared.

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 when it airs?

