The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: January update

Now that we are in January 2025, are we getting that much closer to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere? There is absolutely a case to be made for a reveal coming soon!

After all, remember the fact that the series has already been confirmed since the spring, and also that production has been ongoing for months now. Given that the Hulu drama has been off the air a long time now, it is easy to want it back as soon as humanly possible — and they should want the same.

Now that we have mentioned all of this, it does simultaneously feel like we may need to practice a little bit more patience here than we would necessarily like, all things considered. There is no real reason for the streaming service to announce a date this month unless the show is coming back in March, and it may ultimately be a little early for that. Our general sentiment instead is that Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast will be back in April or May and if that happens, we will likely get some sort of announcement a little bit earlier than that — think February or March.

So while we may not get an exact date for The Handmaid’s Tale this month, it does still feel like there are some possible teasers in play — or for an approximate date to be revealed. The only thing that is really confirmed at this point (beyond this being the final season) is that Moss is poised to direct multiple episodes, in addition to her of course playing June on-screen. There is also the follow-up series in The Testaments that remains in development for now.

