The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Winter 2024 hopes

What are the chances that we get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 before we get to the end of the winter?

When you think about Hulu’s overall lineup of programs in its totality, it is not hard to label this as their most anticipated. Consider the evidence! The Elisabeth Moss series has been off the air now for a really long time, and for a multitude of reasons including industry strikes and her real-life pregnancy. Yet, filming began earlier this year and beyond that, we know that the show is planning a return in the spring.

So is there a chance that this gets narrowed down before the winter is over? In a word, yes. As a matter of fact, we’d consider it to be a really good chance, really to the point where we would honestly be shocked in the event that it doesn’t happen. If you are Hulu, you will want to build up excitement for The Handmaid’s Tale sooner rather than later, largely because it simply makes the most sense. You want there to be a ton of chatter about this show, right? You need to also give people time to re-watch things if they need to given that this is the final season.

Insofar as the story goes, we’re sure that Hulu will give us a few details on that as well … though they will be careful on stating how it ends. They are in a tricky spot with this, given that so many of us want a hopeful ending after everything June has gone through. However, at the same time there may need to be some elements left over for The Testaments, the follow-up series that is currently in the works. How do you find a way to balance this stuff out?

What are you most eager to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

