The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: How Grant Ellis handles drama

As you get yourselves prepared for The Bachelor episode 2 tonight on ABC, all signs suggest that there is a ton of drama ahead. So, what can you expect from start to finish? Of course, some of your standard drama, but also Grant Ellis getting perhaps more involved than we typically see on this show.

So why in the world is Grant doing this? Well, let’s just say that he wants to operate not based on assumptions, but rather as much information as possible. Even if that means diving head-first into the mess, he is more than happy to do that.

Speaking via Swooon, here is some of what Grant had to say about how he is going to handle certain situations in the world of the show:

“I think as the lead, you have to be involved [with the drama] … You don’t see everything that happens. So you have to be very involved. You have to give everybody a fair shot, even if you feel like somebody’s wrong in a situation. You have to hear the whole story and kind of make a decision off your judgement. [I] just tried to be involved and be patient. Patience is the main thing. [And] letting things play out fully before you make a decision.”

So what sort of drama lies ahead?

Well, the immediate future suggests that we are going to see a classic scene in which a woman angers a lot of people with stealing Grant on multiple occasions. Just remember for a moment that this person may just want to spend time with him! She may not have any sinister motives, but could just be suffering from a lack of self-awareness at the same exact time.

