When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5: Who is Ava?

Tonight, When Calls the Heart season 12 introduced Tiera Skovbye in the role of Ava — but what is she bringing to Hope Valley?

Well, on the surface we understand why the writers wanted to bring this character into the fold. After all, she serves as a really unique opportunity to put a mirror up to Elizabeth so that she can reflect a little bit more on her own past. Ava is also an heiress who dreams of becoming a schoolteacher; after getting many of her belongings stolen, however, she finds herself in a rough spot. Luckily, Fiona turns up and is willing to help!

Now, we did wonder throughout a lot of the episode if we were going to be gearing up for some sort of big-time surprise. After all, we have watched enough of this show over the years to know that not everyone is exactly who they appear to be on the surface.

So did we get all the answers here in this episode? Hardly. Instead, a lot of the potential Ava story here was sidelined as the show had a number of other story arcs that it took on, including Allie struggling with her feelings for Wyatt and a subsequent rejection. We actually do think that this story was important, mostly because not all crushes are meant to turn into something more; also, Allie is extremely young. (It was really sweet seeing Allie decide to finally call her Elizabeth.)

Odds are, Ava will be a character we will have a chance to learn more about next week, or the week after; the most important thing to remember here is that this show is clearly setting a lot up.

