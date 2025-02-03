The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 preview: The underdogs

As you get yourselves set up here to see The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 on Peacock later this week, why not talk the underdogs? We know there are people this season who have been established as big players, with Boston Rob, Derrick, and Danielle being among them.

Yet, those three people are all huge targets, and honestly could be gone long before the finale. So who are the people to watch out for, even if they are a little under the radar right now? There is room to talk about quite a bit in here..

Chrishell – We do not think that anyone is taking her as seriously as she should, mostly in that she’s a longtime fan of competitive reality TV shows and we like to think she did her homework coming into the season. She’s outspoken, but not to the extent she could be a problem.

Dylan – We do think that he’s got the reputation already as an ultimate Faithful, and it’s a little surprising that he hasn’t been murdered for that very reason. Yet, he feels like the one non-Traitor that has gotten the most airtime, especially given that he was hardly a household name coming into the season.

Ciara – You can actually argue that she is the biggest underdog of all this season given that she has been in so much danger for a lot of the season and yet, she’s still there. Also, the in-fighting that has gone on with some of the Traitors has allowed her to fall back under the radar and the longer that she can stay in this spot, the better off it will be for her.

What do you think we’re going to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 when it airs?

Who do you think are the likely underdogs? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

