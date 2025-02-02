The Traitors US season 3 episode 7: Is Britney Haynes in trouble?

Over the course of the past couple of days, we’ve had a chance to talk a lot about The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 through the lens of a few people. By the virtue of some miracle, we’ve ended up seeing Boston Rob, Danielle, and Carolyn still in the game, even though they’ve made some obvious mistakes and they all face a certain measure of heat.

For the sake of this particular piece, though, we do want to shift the focus a little bit elsewhere — in particular, in the direction of one Britney Haynes. What is going to be coming up next for her?

Well, the first place you really need to look at this point is towards a new-found rivalry between her and Derrick that could put both of them in danger. He’s starting to look at her for her questionable defense of Boston Rob and honestly, we get it. We also tend to think that he’s influential enough to get other people looking her way. Unless Derrick gets murdered soon (which absolutely feels possible), there is a good chance that we are going to be seeing her gone soon.

For us as viewers, there’s honestly one thing that we really do need to see when it comes to Britney’s game — her actual point of view on things. Does she really trust Rob? Or, is she hoping to keep him and Danielle both around for a while since she knows they are Traitors and they won’t directly go after her? We do think there is an ironic situation where if she sticks around long enough, she could become a Traitor and then be taken out at some point after the fact. The same goes for someone like Ciara, who has been targeted already. It is hard to shake off that heat once it starts coming your way!

