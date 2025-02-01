The Traitors US season 3 episode 7 preview: Is Derrick doomed?

There is seemingly one Faithful in the crosshairs heading into The Traitors US season 3 episode 7, and it ironically, one of the better gamers there. We saw Derrick dominate his way to a victory on Big Brother 16, but is he about to be taken out here?

It is extremely difficult at this point to analyze his game at this point, mostly because in theory, his move against Boston Rob should have worked! Had Wes not spouted off at the roundtable, he may have stayed, Rob would have been banished, and Derrick is in a great spot after taking out a Traitor. Also, since he and Wes were late arrivals alongside Rob, it would have taken heat off of both of them.

The crummy thing about where things stand for Derrick at this point is that now, there is almost nothing he can do. The Traitors met up at the end of episode 6, so there is no more swaying them. It’s possible the next murder twist can change that, but it remains to be seen.

So what could we be looking at here if he stays safe? Well, it could be a couple of different things…

1. Rob realizes that taking Derrick out makes him an immediate target and suspect, so he opts against it and hopes to get rid of him at banishment.

2. Carolyn and Danielle somehow convince him to do something different, possibly in a way to end the Traitor blood feud that is actively going on at this point.

If Derrick does stay safe…

You better believe that he is 100% going to be going after Rob. Why wouldn’t he? He was so close last time, and he may just need to get a few more numbers.

Do you think that Derrick is personally doomed heading into The Traitors US season 3 episode 7?

