Severance season 2: A Gwendoline Christie admission

We certainly know that Severance is one of those shows that has a tendency to almost constantly surprise us, and often, that comes via the plot.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s just say that we are surprised for a rather different reason. We’ve heard a lot of chatter before the season about Gwendoline Christie was a huge fan of the show, and that is before we even know that she was playing the part of Lorne. She is the apparent head of Mammalians Nurturable, which you can otherwise call “the goat department.” She seems to be okay helping Mark and Helly with locating “Gemma,” but does that mean we’re going to see a lot more of her? That remains to be seen.

What we can at least say for the time being here is that Christie loves the show so much that she wants to be surprised by some things — and she couldn’t even share spoilers if she wanted to. Why? Well, in a new interview with Variety, the actress claims that she had herself hypnotized not too long after doing her work on the show:

“I actually went to a hypnotist and was hypnotized so that I don’t remember it and I don’t spoil it for anyone … I’ve never tried it before. Lots of people have talked about how they used hypnotherapy to stop smoking and things. And, you know, I love the show, so I thought I’d try it. And it’s worked. I mean, I didn’t think it would, but it has.”

If nothing else, this is a particularly fun anecdote that should keep people from asking Christie for more information. We hope that we see her again a few times but even if we don’t, didn’t she at least occupy one of the most unique parts in the entire series?

